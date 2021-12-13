Jurassic World 3 to introduce 7 new species of dinosaurs never seen before

The highly anticipated science fiction movie Jurassic World 3 is titled 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. Universal Pictures has scheduled the upcoming film for theatrical release on June 10, 2022.

The film's budget is $165 million. Filming for Jurassic World 3 has been wrapped up on November 7, 2020, after nearly 100 days of shooting. In total, more than 100 sets were made for the film. The post-production work has ended on November 6, 2021.

Recently a trailer for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' was released. The trailer shows dinosaurs 65 million years in the past, which serves as a prologue to the film. The caption reads: "This original 5 min prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past to experience the world before humans existed—and offers a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us." Check out the trailer below.

The director Colin Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 is set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is set 65 million years back in the Cretaceous period. It is likely to show the origin of Jurassic Park's famous T-Rex-like feathered dinosaur. The movie will bring something new to dinosaur lovers.

Dominion will introduce seven new species of dinosaurs which have not been shown in any other films of the franchise. They are Giganotosaurus, Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatlus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon and MorusIntrepidus.

Trevorrow gave updates on Jurassic World: Dominion to Screen Rant. "Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day," said the filmmaker.

"So [Battle at] Big Rock took place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom in 2019 when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to...It's absolutely massive; it's a whole section of the state," he added.

Trevorrow continued, "And so she's just been living in there; they've been struggling to catch her for a very long time...So this is about four years later – it's when the movie comes out, so 2022."

Some of the characters that are returning to 'Jurassic World: Dominion' from 2018's film include Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). Both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also returning for 'Jurassic World: Dominion.' They are playing the lead roles in the franchise since the 2015 original.

The other actors include Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez. The list of returning actors also includes Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, MamoudouAthie, Scott Haze, DichenLachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to premiere in the theatres on June 10, 2022.

