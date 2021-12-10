Is Raya and the Last Dragon 2 possible? Know in detail!

Raya and the Last Dragon, the globally popular action-adventure animated movie premiered on March 5, 2021. The movie accumulated positive reviews and was critically acclaimed from multiple angles such as animation, visuals, characters, action sequences, voice acting etc. The movie grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue).

This made Raya and the Last Dragon the seventh highest-grossing film of this year. Now fans are wondering if Disney will take this opportunity to work on Raya and the Last Dragon 2?

The movie Raya and the Last Dragon tells a complete story leaving no cliffhangers for a sequel. However, the creators still always have plenty of opportunities to work on a sequel and linking it with the first movie. Drawing inspiration from the Southeast Asian cultures, the directors, Don Hall and Carlos López developed a story that introduces the world of Kumandra in the original movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

The globally-acclaimed movie Raya and the Last Dragon ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

What are the chances for Raya and the Last Dragon 2? Many fans believe the creators will surely work on it based on the positive review and the revenues earned from the first movie. However, nothing has been revealed yet on its renewal or future work.

"I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know," Kelly Marie Tran (who voices for Raya in the movie) said to Decider.

However, we can't predict the release period of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 as it doesn't have any confirmation from Walt Disney. Still, Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the originals. And if that happens, then Raya and the Last Dragon 2 is expected to be out by 2026 or 2027.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

