Junglee Pictures join hands with director Sudhanshu Saria for thriller ‘Ulajh’

Leading production company Junglee Pictures, known for backing “Talvar” and “Raazi”, on Thursday said they have roped in National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria for their next film “Ulajh”.

Billed as a high-octane woman-led spy thriller, the film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat visual delight with twists and turns.

“Ulajh” is penned by veteran writer Parveez Shaikh of “Queen” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” fame.

The espionage thriller follows a female protagonist from a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf on her first international posting, the official synopsis read.

Saria, who is known for his 2019 award-winning film “Knock Knock Knock” and critically acclaimed “Loev”, said he is thrilled to work on “Ulajh”, which he said will raise pertinent themes.

“In a time of perfection and superheroes, it’s wonderful to have a script that dares to look at themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can’t wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide,” the director said in a statement.

Junglee Pictures Limited is also known for producing films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Badhaai Ho”.

A spokesperson from Junglee Pictures said “Ulajh” is a high concept script with a strong female protagonist.

“Action, drama and Sudhanshu's flair for showcasing unique concepts is the perfect mix for this thinking thriller and we are extremely excited to bring this stylised drama to the audiences,” the spokesperson said.

“Ulajh”, which will be shot extensively in international locations, is set to go on floors next year.

Besides this film, Junglee Pictures has a slate of films in pipeline such as “Badhaai Do” starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Doctor G”, “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan” with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi and “Dosa King”.

