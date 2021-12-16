Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Premiere date, cast & first look images revealed!

Netflix's romantic drama Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has finally got its premiere date. Moreover, the streamer releases the first look of the lead characters, Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot).

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be released on Friday, February 4, 2022, reported TV Line, and now the first look photos of the trio childhood friends have been revealed. Netflix has also dropped the synopsis of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. Sweet Magnolias follows "three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Synopsis

"As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder.

Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity.

Everyone is affected.

But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out."

Netflix also confirmed the cast of Season 2. The cast includes Joanna Garcia Swisher (as Maddie), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

