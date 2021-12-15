One Ordinary Day Episode 8: Can Kim Hyun Soo prove himself innocent?

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha SeungWon's new South Korean drama, One Ordinary Day premiered on November 27, 2021. Since its launch, the popularity of the series is growing episode by episode, thanks to its charming storyline. Currently, fans are looking forward to One Ordinary Day Episode 8, which will depict the fate of Kim Hyun Soo.

Kim Hyun Soo is a college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of a murder case. He is a person who uses evil to survive in a selfish and ruthless world. Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won) is a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo. He will show him how to face the absurdity of the justice system.

The K-drama, One Ordinary Day is the remake of BBC's Criminal Justice written by Peter Moffat. The lead stars are Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won. Lee Myung Woo is the director of the series.

Recap of One Ordinary Day

Kim Hyun Soo steals his father's cab one night with intentions to attend a popular party, but ends up picking up a young woman, Hong GukHwa, and spends the night with her. After a night of sex and drugs, he wakes up and finds GukHwa is stabbed to death and he has no recollection of events. Hyun Soo leaves the scene but is arrested for a minor traffic violation shortly after.

He is accused of murder after a drunken and drug-filled night out, though he is unable to remember committing the crime. On the other side, Hong GukHwa's friends Yoon Hyo Jung, Uhm Ki Jong, and Lee Chul Ho are also three suspects of the murder. However, the police come to believe that Guk Haw is murdered by any psychopath who stabbed her 13 times and had a drink in front of the dead body. However, the head of the detective department, Captain Park Sang Beom and Prosecutor Ahn Tae Hee forced Kim Hyun Soo to admit the crime and accept the judgment of being jailed for 10 years.

One Ordinary Day Episode 8 spoilers

In One Ordinary Day Episode 6 and 7, the newly appointed lawyer of Kim Hyun Soo got some vital proof from Shin Joong Han on Hyun-soo's case. Shin Joong Han challenged to turn the whole system of the law. Shin Joong Han is also present in the courtroom, and he shows a relaxed attitude during the trial. Kim Hyun Soo speaks into the microphone, and curiosity is mounting over what he will say next. He said he is not the murderer.

One Ordinary Day Episode 8 will proceed with the other three suspects Yoon Hyo Jung, Uhm Ki Jong, and Lee Chul Ho. GukHwa's stepfather is also on the suspect list. Hopefully, the upcoming episodes will also reveal the history of GukHwa's family. The final episode of the K-drama will reveal who is the murderer of the crime thriller series. Captain Park and Prosecutor Ahn could also be punished for corruption and misleading the case.

One Ordinary Day Episode 8 and the final part will release on December 18, 2021, on Saturday at 22:40 on ViuTV. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean series.

