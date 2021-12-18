Left Menu

Cate Blanchett to receive Cesar d’Honneur from French Film Academy

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:03 IST
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will be felicitated with French cinema’s top honour, the Cesar d’Honneur.

The announcement was made by the French Film Academy on Friday in a statement posted on its official website, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Blanchett will receive the Cesar d’Honneur, a lifetime achievement award, in Paris on February 25, 2022, as part of the 47th Cesar ceremony, France’s equivalent to the Academy Awards.

In the statement, the French Film Academy lauded the 52-year-old Australian actor for her ''absolutely remarkable career and personality''.

Blanchett started her film career in 1997 with Australian war film ''Paradise'' but found global fame with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's 1998 period movie ''Elizabeth''.

The actor won her first Oscar for Martin Scorsese's ''The Aviator'', in which she played the role of late screen icon Katharine Hepburn.

She earned her second Oscar trophy for Woody Allen's 2013 feature film ''Blue Jasmine''.

Blanchett currently stars in filmmaker Adam McKay's ensemble piece ''Don't Look Up'', which will make its debut on Netflix on December 24.

She will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's ''Nightmare Alley'', alongside Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins and Rooney Mara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

