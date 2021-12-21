One Piece Chapter 1036: Final battle between Monkey D Luffy & Kaido begins

One Piece Chapter 1036 is the upcoming installment of the popular Japanese manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 1997, with its chapters compiled into 101 tankōbon volumes as of December 2021.

One Piece Chapter 1035 shows the battle continues in the Pleasure Hall in the Leftbrain Tower of the Skull Dome. It also reveals why Sanji took on Queen. In the battle, Sanji blasts Queen out of Onigashima Island and becomes the winner. But Sanji faints after he wins the battle.

On the other side, Roronoa Zoro slashes King's mask, revealing his original face, and pierces his left-wing. The King used to cover his head to neck area with a full-faced leather mask that leaves only two holes for his eyes and has a zipper going up the front of the neck. Zoro finds King's original face is brown in complexion. He has narrow red eyes, prominent dark eyebrows, and silver-white hair. He also has a dark-colored tattoo circling halfway around his left eye.

Kaido's battalion says if they inform King's whereabouts and identity to the World Government, they will be rewarded. However, Zoro is not bothered about it. He only wants to defeat King to save their Island, and he wins the fight.

One Piece Chapter 1036 will portray the final battle between Monkey D Luffy and Kaido in Onigashima. Besides, Momonosuke is quite confident that he can stop the Flame Cloud from clashing the Flower Capital. He is still trying to hold Onigashima from falling.

Yamato is still trying to move the explosives stored in Onigashima's arsenal in One Piece manga chapter 1036.

One Piece Chapter 1036 might be released on December 26, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Why is Netflix silent on The Midnight Gospel Season 2? Know in details!