Why is Netflix silent on The Midnight Gospel Season 2? Know in details!

Since the release of The Midnight Gospel on Netflix on April 20, 2020, the series continuously accumulated positive reviews and was critically acclaimed. Since then fans are demanding and hopeful for the second season. The good news is creator Duncan Trussell weighed in on the matter. He is interested on creating The Midnight Gospel Season 2 but "it's living on Netflix forever".

Although, the streamer renews a series within a year, but since last the two years they have not revealed anything new. Fans think the creators will surely come with The Midnight Gospel Season 2 to solve the previous cliffhangers and more on Clancy.

The story revolves around a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

Each episode of The Midnight Gospel shows Clancy's travel through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast.

The Midnight Gospel ends with the police catching Clancy for his activities. When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly wrapped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him. Boarding the bus, he manages to escape.

Reportedly, Netflix ordered eight episodes from the recorded hundreds of podcast episodes, which premiered on April 20 and there is enough source material available for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. However, the show isn't entirely canceled, hence there is still hope to return Clancy's story in The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

Netflix is still dealing with the impact of the pandemic. Most entertainment projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we definitely should expect some delays but it should not take them long to work on the production, as the series is a computer-animated program.

Looking toward the future, Trussell is hopeful. In an interview with CBR on the day of the release of Season 1, Trussell told, "[the world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is a very big world. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details."

"Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can," he added.

In an interview with Deadline last year, he told, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There are so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

It's really hard to guess whether there will be The Midnight Gospel Season 2 in the future. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned!

