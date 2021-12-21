Left Menu

Karnataka police to recruit transgenders for the post of spl reserve Sub-Inspector

It is a welcome decision that the Karnataka police is going to hire us, Nisha said.According to her, there are over a lakh transgenders across Karnataka, of which about 13,000 are affiliated to her organisation.Nisha said the next challenge will be to create a conducive atmosphere for transgenders in the offices where they work.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
In an initiative to promote gender equality, the Karnataka police has for the first time invited applications from transgenders for the posts of 'Special Reserve Sub-Inpsector'.

The notification for the Karnataka state police recruitment-2021, said 'men, women and transgenders', including ''inservice of residual and Kalyana Karnataka (Local) - 2021-22'', can apply to fill 70 posts.

Applicants must be a graduate or equivalent from a UGC recognised university and will have to get a cerfiticate from the district magistrate about their gender status, without which the application will not be entertained. Online applications commenced from December 20 and the last date for the exercise is January 18, 2022, it said.

Nisha Gullur of ''Sangama'', a Non Government Organisation, told PTI that she had moved the Karnataka High Court with a plea to allow transgenders to secure government jobs.

''We moved the court in June 2020 and the judgment came in our favour this year. It is a welcome decision that the Karnataka police is going to hire us,'' Nisha said.

According to her, there are over a lakh transgenders across Karnataka, of which about 13,000 are affiliated to her organisation.

Nisha said the next challenge will be to create a conducive atmosphere for transgenders in the offices where they work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

