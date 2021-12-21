Is Bordertown Season 4 possible? Know more in detail!

Miikko Oikkonen created Bordertown is a Finnish series that premiered in Finland in October 2016 on Yle TV1. The drama received mostly positive reviews and garnered enormous viewers internationally. Thanks to the show's popularity in Finland, Netflix acquired its international streaming rights in February 2017. After the release of three seasons of the series, fans demanded Bordertown Season 4.

Bordertown follows the story of Kari Sorjonen, an immensely skilled and successful detective at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland. Plagued with his disturbed personal life, Sorjonen moves his family to a small town in the hopes of living a peaceful life.

But things did not turn out as he expected. Sorjonen would eventually get involved in the investigation of a serial crime. Based on British writer Daniel Tammet, Sorjonen's character is more like the average Joe who can rise up to the challenge in difficult times.

Bordertown Season 4 might follow Sorjonen who could find a new way to deal with the serial killer. It would be interesting to see how he tackles his personal issues on top of those professional challenges.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet confirmed Bordertown Season 4. However, fans believe the streamer could come back with Bordertown Season 4, and it's just a matter of time before the show gets renewed. Furthermore, Netflix has not axed the series from its future list.

But the ongoing pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, which could cause a delay in production. Many countries are re-announcing a nationwide lockdown, shutting down cinemas, restaurants and other public venues. Therefore, if Bordertown Season 4 happens, it is likely to be announced in 2022.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Bordertown Season 4. We will surely keep you updated on any news on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Netflix dramas.

Also Read: Snowdrop is under severe controversy, JTBC releases new statement