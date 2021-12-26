Left Menu

Salman Khan's health now stable, confirms doctor

The doctor who treated superstar Salman Khan after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake, has confirmed that the actor's health is stable and that he is recovering fast.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:25 IST
Salman Khan's health now stable, confirms doctor
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The doctor who treated superstar Salman Khan after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake, has confirmed that the actor's health is stable and that he is recovering fast. Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the 55-year-old actor said, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine." He is currently resting at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021