Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik slams netizen for badly editing her picture

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik has called out a social media user who badly edited one of her images.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:11 IST
Rubina Dilaik slams netizen for badly editing her picture
Rubina Dilaik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik has called out a social media user who badly edited one of her images. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the particular image and gave a befitting response to the netizen, writing, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life."

The fan-edited post features Rubina's throwback picture, and it's captioned as, "The struggle is real." Rubina's reply clearly indicated that she got irked by the edited image.

Meanwhile, Rubina, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her 'beach workout'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
4
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021