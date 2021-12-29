Rubina Dilaik slams netizen for badly editing her picture

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik has called out a social media user who badly edited one of her images. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the particular image and gave a befitting response to the netizen, writing, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life."

The fan-edited post features Rubina's throwback picture, and it's captioned as, "The struggle is real." Rubina's reply clearly indicated that she got irked by the edited image.

Meanwhile, Rubina, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her 'beach workout'. (ANI)

