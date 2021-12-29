Left Menu

G. Kishan Reddy launches 'With Love From North East' campaign via Social Media

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are organizing 'North East India Photography and Videography Contest' with the aim to promote NER as a tourist destination as well as to showcase the culture, people, arts, food etc. 

The region offers unforgettable visits for tourists interested in wild life, religious, cultural and ethnic tourism, river cruises, golf, and a host of others. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
The eight states of North East India are blessed with scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wild life, historical sites, distinct cultural and ethnic heritage and warm and welcoming people. The region offers unforgettable visits for tourists interested in wild life, religious, cultural and ethnic tourism, river cruises, golf, and a host of others. There is also great scope for mountaineering, trekking and adventure tourism in the region. On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are organizing 'North East India Photography and Videography Contest' with the aim to promote NER as a tourist destination as well as to showcase the culture, people, arts, food etc. 

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India Shri G. Kishan Reddy launched 'With Love From North East' Campaign' from his Social Media Channels.

Theme of The Contest  - North East India 

Activities- As a part of this contest, photo and video enthusiasts can enter into the following categories related to North East i.e. Culture, Cuisine, People, Historical monuments, Biodiversity, Fauna, and Ecology.

Main Guidelines are:  

The Competition is open to all citizens of India only   

Duration of This Campaign: 20th December 2021 to 20th January 2022  

A participant may submit only up to 5 entries 

Photographs & Videos must be of high resolution 

Photos should be submitted in JPG/PNG & MP4 format 

Size of the photographs & videos should not exceed 10MB 

Language

All entries must be submitted to the creative corner section of www.mygov.in  

Entries submitted through any other medium/ mode would not be considered for evaluation

3 winners will be selected & gain national recognition

Candidates will be evaluated on the following criteria: 

  All the entries received by My Gov India would be assessed for award by the Selection Committee. 

Entries would be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, technical excellence, simplicity, artistic merit and visual impact and how well they communicate the theme of the scheme. 

The decision of the Selection Committee would be final and binding on all the contestants and no clarifications would be issued to any participants for any or their decisions. 

The disqualified entries shall not be used by MDoNER for any purpose and FCI shall have no intellectual rights over the same. 

Contest Closes: 20th January 2022 

Awards & Recognition - Top 3 Winners will be awarded a holiday package in North East 

For terms and Conditions, click on the link:

https://innovateindia.mygov.in/destination-north-east-photography-and-videography-contest/

(With Inputs from PIB)

