Philippines to vigorously defend territory, president says

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-05-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 09:09 IST
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday the country will "vigorously defend what is ours", as tensions mount with China over maritime disputes.

The conduct against intruders disrespecting Philippine territorial integrity will be guided by law and the responsibility as a rules-abiding member of the international community, Marcos said in a speech to graduating military cadets.

He did not identify the intruders, but Manila and Beijing have been in escalating standoffs over tiny bits of territory they both claim in the South China Sea.

