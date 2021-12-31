Dakota Johnson shares rare details about her 'private' relationship with beau Chris Martin

Giving a rare insight into her dating life, actor Dakota Johnson shared intimate details of her relationship with her boyfriend and singer Chris Martin. Dakota spoke to Elle UK for a recent interview where she opened up for the first time about her romance with Coldplay star Chris Martin, reported E! News.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying take place inside my house," the actor told the outlet. Reports of the couple's romance started doing the rounds on social media back in 2017. Dakota and Chris were spotted together in Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that's located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands in July.

In December 2020, reports of their engagement took social media ablaze when Dakota began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand. The duo never commented on the ring but they did move into a mansion together in Malibu a month later, as per The Fox News.

Recently, right before Coldplay launched into their single 'My Universe', Chris, used the moment as the perfect opportunity to give a shout-out to the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor, saying, "This is about my universe, and she's here." Dakota was spotted holding her hands together in gratitude right before throwing her arms in the air, dancing along to the song at the concert.

For the unversed, Chris Martin was earlier married to Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children. The two split after 13 years of marriage in 2016. (ANI)

