Pune: Woman police inspector found dead at home, suicide suspected

A 48-year-old woman police official was found hanging at her home here on Friday, an official said. While it was suspected to be a suicide, no suicide note was found in the house, he added.

The deceased woman was identified as inspector Shilpa Chavan who was attached to the crime branch of Pune Police.

''The incident came to light around 11 am when Chavan's driver went to pick her up at her residence in Vishrantwadi area and raised alarm as she didn't open the door. She was found hanging inside one of the rooms,'' said senior inspector Ajay Chandkhede.

Further probe was on, he added. PTI SPK KRK KRK

