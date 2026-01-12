Naravaripalle Gears Up for Sankranti: Naidu's Festive Visit and Developmental Inaugurations

In a move emblematic of both cultural reverence and progressive governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu journeyed to his native village, Naravaripalle, to partake in the state's celebrated Sankranti festival. During his visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a host of development projects in both Naravaripalle and Tirupati, fortifying the infrastructure in these regions.

A key highlight includes the inauguration of a road stretching from A-Rangampeta-Bheemavaram to the Seshachala Lingeswara Swamy Temple, with a budget allocation of Rs. 70 lakh. Naidu's itinerary also includes the opening of a 33/11 KV substation and a Skill Building Centre aimed at equipping the youth with industry-ready skills. Other prominent projects comprise developmental works at SV University and the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital, projected to enhance educational and healthcare facilities.

Amidst these inaugurations, Andhra Pradesh is set to immerse in the Sankranti festivities, the largest harvest festival witnessed by the state. Government efforts are in overdrive to assure seamless celebrations, evidenced by significant public transport upgrades and enhanced city beautification measures. Public safety remains a priority, with increased surveillance and traffic regulation implemented across major cities. Sankranti celebrations resonate with a rich cultural tradition, featuring vivid decorations, local market activities, and traditional performances.

