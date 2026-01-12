Left Menu

British Foreign Minister Demands End to Iranian Protest Violence

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper urged Iran to cease its violent crackdown on protesters, calling the repression 'horrific.' In a direct dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, Cooper emphasized the need to respect fundamental rights and ensure the safety of British nationals within Iran's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:18 IST
British Foreign Minister Demands End to Iranian Protest Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has issued a strong condemnation of Iran's actions against protesters, calling for an immediate end to the violence that has shocked international observers. Speaking on a popular social media platform, Cooper described the situation as 'horrific.'

Cooper disclosed that she had a pointed discussion with her Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Araghchi, to underscore the urgent need for Tehran to uphold fundamental human rights. The British minister reiterated her stance, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding British nationals in the volatile region.

As international pressure mounts on Iran, Cooper's statement highlights the global community's growing concern over the safety and freedom of protesters who seek change. Her call to action is a reminder of the international obligations countries have towards citizens and foreign nationals within their borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
2
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
3
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
4
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026