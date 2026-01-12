British Foreign Minister Demands End to Iranian Protest Violence

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has issued a strong condemnation of Iran's actions against protesters, calling for an immediate end to the violence that has shocked international observers. Speaking on a popular social media platform, Cooper described the situation as 'horrific.'

Cooper disclosed that she had a pointed discussion with her Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Araghchi, to underscore the urgent need for Tehran to uphold fundamental human rights. The British minister reiterated her stance, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding British nationals in the volatile region.

As international pressure mounts on Iran, Cooper's statement highlights the global community's growing concern over the safety and freedom of protesters who seek change. Her call to action is a reminder of the international obligations countries have towards citizens and foreign nationals within their borders.

