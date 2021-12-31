Aquaman 2 synopsis out! Underwater scenes are ‘on a whole other level’ says Jason Momoa

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, also known as Aquaman 2, is releasing on December 16, 2022 from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films. Recently Warner Bros has released a synopsis for the movie that teased Jason Momoa, half-human king of Atlantis is returning once again to protect aquatic life.

Aquaman 2 is directed by James Wan, written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and it stars Jason Momoa(as Aquaman) alongside Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna).

The Synopsis reads, "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation."

Aquaman 2 is intended to be the sequel to Aquaman (2018) which grossed $1.148 billion worldwide, the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2018 and the 23rd-highest-grossing film of all time. The upcoming movie will be different from the previous one.

Earlier, Jason Momoa has teased how Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwill could differ from the first movie.

Jason Momoa said, "This time around, I feel like [we're] pulling out all the stops. We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels, even on the page, it was absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on.

"I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun. There's a lot more heart, there's a lot more risk," the actor explained.

"In the last three or four years, technology has just... constantly... It's just moving at such a rapid pace that what we're doing with [the] underwater [scenes] is just on a whole other level."

Fans have to wait for another year to enjoy Aquaman 2. Stay tuned for more updates!

