Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share beautiful glimpses from their New Year celebration

Keeping up with the tradition of sharing special moments from her intimate celebrations, actor Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into her love-filled New Year celebrations with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 14:59 IST
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share beautiful glimpses from their New Year celebration
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Keeping up with the tradition of sharing special moments from her intimate celebrations, actor Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into her love-filled New Year celebrations with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse of the celebration at her Notting Hill home in London.

The pictures include Sonam and Anand packing a romantic kiss while posing for the camera. The duo can be seen twinning in black for the special occasion. With the adorable snaps, Sonam also penned a heartfelt caption for her husband that read, "Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022."

Fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to wish the couple a happy New Year. Sonam, who is currently in London, will be next seen in Shome Makhjia's directorial 'Blind'. She will be portraying the character of a visually impaired police officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

