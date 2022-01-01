Left Menu

Katrina Kaif drops Vicky Kaushal at airport after celebrating new year together

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 23:00 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her. In the video, making the rounds on the internet, while Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans.

Before Vicky came out of the car, she gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the media persons. The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

