As we welcome 2022, actor Varun Dhawan shared an important message for all.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:29 IST
Varun Dhawan starts 2022 with father David Dhawan's blessings
Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As we welcome 2022, actor Varun Dhawan shared an important message for all. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture with his father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan. In the images, Varun is seen seeking blessings from his father as the two smiles for the camera.

Alongside the picture, Varun wrote, "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year." Varun's post has garnered several likes and comments.

Reacting to Varun's caption, a social media user commented, "And that's all we really need .. parents blessings and prayers open all closed doors .. this post should inspire many of your young fans .. blessing varun."' Actor Aparshakti Khurana shared his love on the post by commenting with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun and his father have worked together in 'Main Tera Hero' and the remake of the hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

