Priyanka Chopra shares how she welcomed New Year with family, friends

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:14 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares how she welcomed New Year with family, friends
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with husband and singer Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor posted pictures which revealed that they celebrated the New Year on a yacht, though in the location for her pictures, PeeCee wrote, "Heaven :)".

They were also accompanied by her friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. In the caption, she penned, "Photo dump* So grateful for family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla."

Nick dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. Earlier, Nick had shared an adorable picture from the same celebration where Priyanka could be seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss." The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018. (ANI)

