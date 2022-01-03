27th Int'l Yoga festival begins in Puducherry on Tuesday

The four-day 27th International Yoga Festival organised by the Directorate of Tourism of the Puducherry government begins here on Tuesday.

The Puducherry Tourism Secretary T Arun told PTI that this would be the first event of the new year. He said nearly 1,000 delegates and yoga experts from different parts of the country would participate in the festival which would be marked by presentation of special lectures and competitions.

The administration has put in place special centres to test the health status of all those attending the festival in view of the current pandemic situation.

Puducherry has been conducting the yoga festival every year since the last more than two and half decades. This festival is part of efforts to promote tourism in the union territory, Arun said.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the festival in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

