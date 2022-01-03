Kali idol vandalised in Shillong, police launches investigation

Unidentified miscreants vandalized a Kali idol in Themmawbah area of the city here prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Monday.

The Kali idol inside the Loknath temple in Themmawbah area of the city was found vandalized early today and the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration, they said.

A senior district police officer told PTI, ''we have been informed of the matter. We have registered a case of vandalism and are investigating the issue.'' While no one has been arrested as yet in the case, the senior police officer said that a thorough investigation is on to find the culprits involved in the criminal act.

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha condemned the incident.

''It's unfortunate and unbecoming of inclusive culture :desecration of idol of Kali in Shillong . Culprits and brain behind it must be booked,'' Sinha tweeted.

