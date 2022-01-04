Left Menu

‘Bulli Bai’ app row: Engineering student detained from Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 08:55 IST
‘Bulli Bai’ app row: Engineering student detained from Bengaluru
Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction’ on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for ‘auction’ on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

