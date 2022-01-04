Tower of God Chapter 525 to reveal Lo Po Bia Family Head!

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Tower of God has crossed chapter 500. The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of Tower of God Chapter 524 that gives an interesting storyline on the battle between Lyborick vs. Kallavan.

Fans are quite curious to know what the story has in store in Tower of God Chapter 525. They really want to see how the stories take new twists in the New Year. The spoilers suggest that this upcoming chapter will be filled with more updates on the second part confrontation between Lyborick and Kallavan.

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

In the latest installment, the mystery behind the Tower is yet to be solved. Pudidy and Pursues are on a discussion about the warping gate since they heard an explosion. Lefav also shot fire at the warping gate. Just a few minutes before warping began; the battle had started between Lyborick and Kallavan.

Besides, Tower of God reveals that the war between the Regulars, Irregulars, and various families with the Zahard Army would continue.

Lord Zahard ordered Lyborick to open the gate of the Tower. Lyborick warns and reminds Kallavan not to interfere with his mission since Lord Zahard will never forgive him. He reveals that the mission is important because there are some mysteries to solve and to prevent some bad incidents that might happen in the future.

YaHusung is in doubt whether Pudidy and the Perseus are the Lo Po Bia Family Head. He also wonders who the Family Head is. Meanwhile, Lefav and others notice something is emerging from the gate. Perseus bows and says that the family Head is arriving.

He also advises everyone not to have eye contact with the person. Tower of God Chapter 225 will reveal the mystery of the Family Head.

Tower of God Chapter 525 is slated to be released on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The spoilers are expected to be out five or six days before the manga's original release. You can read the released chapters on towerofgod.com's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean manhwa releases.

