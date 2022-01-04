Rick and Morty Season 6: Production updates & everything we know!

The adult animated series, Rick and Morty Season 6 is definitely returning and is currently under development. Before the confirmation of the fourth season in 2019, a long-term deal was ordered in 2018 that Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim will bring 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons. Thanks to Adult Swim that the productions are not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic when most of the entertainment industry projects are being delayed.

The scripts for Rick and Morty Season 6 and Season 7 are probably already done. In 2020, Dan Harmon revealed at Adult Swim Con that production work had started for seasons six and seven.

He said at the time, "We've got all these writers out to script season 6, and we've spent the last couple of months with new writers talking about season 6."

"It's a crazy situation to be in because this show has notoriously kept everyone behind schedule. The artists have always been waiting for scripts. And now, finally, we're trying to change that game and have them always have something to draw, while we move ahead. And so we're there now."

In 2021, Cody Ziglar twitted, "That's a friggin' wrap on Rick &Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam."

"God is a Gundam& does the Naruto run. Unprecedented."

In general, each season takes around a year and six months to arrive. So Rick and Morty Season 6 is expected to arrive in 2022. The specific premiere date is yet to be revealed, but during the Adult Swim Festival 2021 in November, the broadcaster confirmed that the release is planned for 2022.

Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer are returning to the cast of Rick and Morty Season 6 as Jerry, Beth, and Summer Smith respectively. Justin Roiland would also return to reprise his role as Mr. Poopybutthole.

The other guest actors who are expected to return in the upcoming installment are Kari Wahlgren (as Jessica), Keith David ( US President), Dan Harmon (Mr. Nimbus), Alison Brie (Planetina), Christina Ricci (Princess Poñeta), and Darren Criss (Bruce Chutback).

The Rick and Morty Season 6's plot is yet to be revealed. And in terms of the official trailer, usually, it arrives for a season two or three months ahead of the season's release. Since we are expecting the series to be released in the 2022 summer, we can expect a trailer of Rick and Morty Season 6 to be out at some point in the first half of 2022.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will stream on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider credentials to watch on-demand.

