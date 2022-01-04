Left Menu

Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society: PM Modi

Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life.She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:41 IST
Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society: PM Modi
Paying tribute to renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that many children could lead a better quality of life due to her efforts. Sapkal, known as ''orphan children's mother'', died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune. A recipient of Padma Shri, she was 75.

Modi tweeted, ''Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life.

''She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Besides the Padma award, she received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

