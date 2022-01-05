Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan says he is dealing with 'domestic COVID situations'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 10:04 IST
Amitabh Bachchan says he is dealing with 'domestic COVID situations'
Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has informed that he is dealing with some ''domestic COVID situations'' and said he will connect with his fans later.

Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday.

''Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. will connect later,'' the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.

Following this post, fans of the screen icon flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care.

Further details are awaited.

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

