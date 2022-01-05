Left Menu

Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

I am in Dubai, I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and to shoot for Super Singer season 3, which is when I got tested and the result came positive.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 10:21 IST
Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai
Sonu Nigam Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Sonu Nigam says he, along with his wife Madhurima and son Nevaan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine in Dubai.

The 48-year-old singer shared his diagnosis in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, adding he is doing well and is asymptomatic.

Nigam said he was scheduled to travel to India for a show, the plans for which fell apart as he repeatedly tested positive for the virus.

''I am COVID positive right now. I am in Dubai, I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and to shoot for 'Super Singer' season 3, which is when I got tested and the result came positive. I got myself retested again and again, but still turned out positive. I feel we will have to live with it.

''Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am positive, but I am not dying. Even my throat is fine,'' he said.

The singer said in the video that his sister-in-law has also tested positive and revealed that more people in the film industry have contracted COVID-19, including music composer Jeet Ganguly and lyricist Raj Shekhar.

Nigam said he feels bad for those who may have to face losses because of him but was thankful to singer Shaan and music composer Anu Malik, who stepped in to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for the show, respectively.

''You have to be careful but not scared. This is spreading quickly and causing panic. I feel bad for those of us, who recently began working, we now have to sit at home again, for theatre people, movie makers...'' he added.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022