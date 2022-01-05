Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh to star in spy thriller 'Berlin'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Studios on Wednesday announced its latest film ''Berlin'', a spy thriller mystery starring Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh of ''Paatal Lok'' fame.

Set in early '90s-set Delhi, the film will be written and directed by Atul Sabharwal of Netflix crime thriller ''Class of '83'' fame.

According to the makers, ''Berlin'' narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into the ''dark vortex of rivalry'' between intelligence agencies, deceit, corruption, ''where the horizon lines between innocence and guilt with mirages''.

Sabharwal said he is excited to mount the film, which is set to go on floors early this year.

''We have a great history of spy thriller films, this thriller drama weaves around the mute and deaf spy. Also seeing the Delhi city in the 90s will be first of its kind visual interpretation while covering an exciting time in the history of the country. The team can't wait to bring the magic on screen,'' the writer-director said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said ''Berlin'' is a true-blue Indian spy thriller layered with ''intelligence, patriotic and political aspects''.

The film will be produced by Zee Studios, Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

