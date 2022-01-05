One Piece Chapter 1037 to focus on multiple interesting angles! Is Luffy ready to challenge Kaidou?

Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1037 was on a break last Sunday. Now fans are waiting for the release of Chapter 1037 in January 9, 2022. Manga enthusiasts enjoyed the latest chapter, aka, One Piece Chapter 1036, which depicts the battle at the Pleasure Hall in the Leftbrain Tower of the Skull Dome.

One Piece Chapter 1037 promises to be one of the big chapters. The upcoming storyline is going to be vital as the chapter is likely to show several incidents that could bring a twist to the plot.

In the last few chapters, readers saw several vital storylines including the fight between Zoro, Sanji and King, the mystery behind the blacksmith, Zoro and Enma's fusion, awakening of Pirate Hunter, and the Sanji vs. Queen battle. However, Zoro and Sanji defeated King and Queen, respectively. Now a few enemies are left to be defeated.

In One Piece Chapter 1037, Kaidou and Big Mom may fight with the alliance. Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.' Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island. Joy Boy is likely referred to as a title or identity someone can attain.

Kaidou thinks the Joy Boy should have the three Ancient Weapons which Luffy has. Once Kaidou and Big Mom get confirmed that Luffy is a Joy Boy, they will run after him to get the Ancient Weapon. One Piece Chapter 1037 would also showcase the battle between Luffy vs. Kaidou.

On the other hand, Sanji has defeated Queen. As Queen has been kicked out from Onigashima, her real name was never revealed. One Piece Chapter 1037 could also provide a glimpse of Kidd and Law. We can also see Yamato countering Beast.

One Piece Chapter 1037 will release on January 9, 2021. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

