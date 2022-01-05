Maha: Social worker Sindhutai Sapkal laid to rest with full state honours
She was buried at the Thosar Paga burial ground as per the traditions of the Mahanubhav sect.Several dignitaries, senior officials of the Pune district administration and the police department, and a large number of people from different walks of life paid their last respect to Sapkal.Sapkal, who grew up in extreme poverty and had to suffer immense hardship, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She overcame these circumstances with sheer willpower and started working for orphans.
- Country:
- India
Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal was on Wednesday buried at Pune in Maharashtra with full state honours. Sapkal, 74, fondly called the ''mother of orphaned children'' for her work, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday night. She was buried at the Thosar Paga burial ground as per the traditions of the Mahanubhav sect.
Several dignitaries, senior officials of the Pune district administration and the police department, and a large number of people from different walks of life paid their last respect to Sapkal.
Sapkal, who grew up in extreme poverty and had to suffer immense hardship, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She overcame these circumstances with sheer willpower and started working for orphans. Having raised over 1,050 orphan children, she could boast of having 207 sons-in-law and 36 daughters-in-law.
Besides the Padma Shri award, Sapkal had received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahanubhav
- Sapkal
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Sindhutai Sapkal
- Padma Shri
ALSO READ
Case against 3 in Pune for boycotting family over inter-caste marriage
Rajnath Singh witnesses multi-agency HADR exercise PANEX-21 in Pune
BIMSTEC nations' multi-agency exercise concludes in Pune
Pune: Row erupts over suspension of national award-winning teacher
DSK group deposits scam: Pune-based builder's son-in-law gets bail from HC