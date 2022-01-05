Sonu Nigam, Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra test positive for COVID-19

Several film and TV personalities, including singer Sonu Nigam, actors Sharad Malhotra and Erica Fernandes on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Nigam said he, his wife Madhurima and son Nevaan tested positive for the virus in Dubai, where the family is under home quarantine.

''I am COVID positive right now. I am in Dubai, I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and to shoot for 'Super Singer' season 3, which is when I got tested and the result came positive. I got myself retested again and again, but still turned out positive.

''I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am positive, but I am not dying. Even my throat is fine,'' the 48-year-old singer said in a video posted on Instagram.

The singer also said that his sister-in-law has also tested positive and revealed that more people in the film industry have contracted COVID-19, including music composer Jeet Ganguly and lyricist Raj Shekhar.

Malhotra, who stars on the Star Plus show ''Vidrohi'', also tested positive for the disease, following which the shooting location was fumigated.

According to a statement by Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva, producers of the show, Gaatha Films, LLP, the 38-year-old actor was not filming for the past few days when the team was informed about his diagnosis.

However, as a precautionary measure the entire cast and crew were tested.

''The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. ''We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,'' the producers said in the statement.

Fernandes, star of the popular show ''Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'', said she and her mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 28-year-old actor said she started developing symptoms on January 2 which made her opt for home kits, which she cautioned fans and followers about by claiming they were ''not reliable at all''.

Fernandes tested ''negative'' thrice, she added ''One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough and sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take two more tests the following day,'' she wrote.

Reportedly, veteran actor Anita Raaj (59) has also tested positive for COVID-19, but there has been no confirmation from her.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

