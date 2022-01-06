Left Menu

Suresh Babu acquires remake rights of Tamil hit 'Maanaadu'

Maanaadu was backed by Suresh Kamatchi.The official Twitter account of Suresh Productions shared a note, which read, Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu.The film chronicles the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister.

Producer Suresh Babu's production house on Thursday announced that it has acquired the remake rights for Tamil blockbuster ''Maanaadu'' in all Indian languages.

The sci fi action thriller released theatrically in November last year to positive response. The film, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, featured Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan. ''Maanaadu'' was backed by Suresh Kamatchi.

The official Twitter account of Suresh Productions shared a note, which read, ''Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster 'Maanaadu' in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu''.

The film chronicles the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister.

