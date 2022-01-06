Left Menu

Tobias Menzies to star in new Apple series 'Manhunt'

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies is all set to lead the cast of 'Manhunt', an Apple series exploring the assassination of former American President Abraham Lincoln.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:59 IST
Tobias Menzies (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Emmy winner Tobias Menzies is all set to lead the cast of 'Manhunt', an Apple series exploring the assassination of former American President Abraham Lincoln. As per Deadline, 'The Crown' actor will play the lead role in the conspiracy thriller series which is based on the book by James Swanson and marks the first series to stem from creator Monica Beletsky's overall deal with the streamer.

The best-selling book 'Manhunt' explores the 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James Swanson. It follows Lincoln's war secretary and friend Edwin Stanton (Menzies) who was nearly driven to madness by his quest to catch John Wilkes Booth and carry out Lincoln's legacy. Beletsky serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series that is produced in-house at Apple Studios and Lionsgate, POV Entertainment, Walden Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Executive producers also include Layne Eskridge, Swanson, Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. Carl Franklin will serve as the director and an executive producer, too.

Deadline reported that the series will also feature Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with Booth's escape, the manhunt and subsequent investigation with characters set to include Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and provided him safe harbour following his crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

