Here's how Vicky Kaushal wished his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on birthday

On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal penned a heartwarming birthday message for his wife Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:10 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing her as 'Isy', Vicky took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today."

Vicky also added a hug, a kiss, and cake emoji to his message. He also uploaded a photograph in which Isabelle can be seen smiling at the camera as she posed in a printed black tee and cap. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and families. (ANI)

