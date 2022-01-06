Left Menu

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bo Daddy' to release on January 26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:22 IST
Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bo Daddy' to release on January 26
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film ''Bro Daddy'' is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26.

The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller ''Lucifer'', which also featured Mohanlal.

''Bro Daddy'' is billed as a fun family drama.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer.

''Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022,'' Prithviraj wrote.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

''Bro Daddy'' is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022