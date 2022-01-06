Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bo Daddy' to release on January 26

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film ''Bro Daddy'' is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26.

The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller ''Lucifer'', which also featured Mohanlal.

''Bro Daddy'' is billed as a fun family drama.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer.

''Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022,'' Prithviraj wrote.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

''Bro Daddy'' is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

