COVID: Pondy Lt Guv seeks probe into 'false' message on 'total lockdown'

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:37 IST
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday dismissed as 'totally false' a message doing rounds on the social media, claiming that there would be a 'complete lockdown' in the entire Union Territory from January 7 to 10.

In a release, the Lt Governor said she has asked the District Collector to probe into it for follow up action.

She said the message is being spread in her name which is 'totally false' and clarified that neither she nor her office has anything to do with it.

