Left Menu

Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for COVID

Actor Lakshmi Manchu on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking necessary precautions.The 44-year-old actor, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, shared a note on Instagram informing her followers of her diagnosis.After playing hide and seek for two years... I am taking all the necessary precautions to get out of its clutches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:41 IST
Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for COVID
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Lakshmi Manchu on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking necessary precautions.

The 44-year-old actor, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, shared a note on Instagram informing her followers of her diagnosis.

''After playing hide and seek for two years... And screaming 'Go corona go', COVID-19 has finally caught me. I did give it a good fight but it had other plans. I am taking all the necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. PSA to all- Let's stay at home, stay safe and mask up,'' the post read.

The actor, who was seen in last year's Netflix anthology ''Pitta Kathalu'', asked her fans to focus on their immunity and get vaccinated.

According to Union health ministry data, India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022