Left Menu

Figure skating-Retired Olympic skater Kwan welcomes baby girl

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 01:19 IST
Figure skating-Retired Olympic skater Kwan welcomes baby girl
  • Country:
  • United States

Twice Olympic medallist Michelle Kwan has given birth to her first child, a girl, the American has announced on social media. Kwan, 41, said on Thursday she was overjoyed after what she called a challenging journey to motherhood and long labor that preceded the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she's been in my life forever," she said on Instagram. "I'm glad I never gave up." Kwan thanked her fertility doctor, the doctors and nurses that took care of her, and her friends and family.

"I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You're not alone on this path and I'm pulling for you," she said. Kwan competed at the 1998 (silver) and 2002 (bronze) Olympics and became a household name in the United States at the height of her skating career.

The Southern California native is a nine-time U.S. champion and five-time world champion, and is widely considered one of the greatest figure skaters of all time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022