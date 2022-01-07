Left Menu

'Like he came back to me': WWII mail received 76 years later

A letter sent from a US soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent.Army Sgt John Gonsalves, 22 at the time, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of WWII, WFXT-TV reported Wednesday.The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a US Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh.Dear, Mom. Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay, the letter reads.

PTI | Woburn | Updated: 07-01-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 04:31 IST
'Like he came back to me': WWII mail received 76 years later
  • Country:
  • United States

A letter sent from a US soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent.

Army Sgt John Gonsalves, 22 at the time, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of WWII, WFXT-TV reported Wednesday.

The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a US Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh.

''Dear, Mom. Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay,” the letter reads. “As for myself, I'm fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it's pretty lousy most of the time.” He signed the letter: “Love and kisses, Your son Johnny. I'll be seeing you soon, I hope.” Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother has died as well. But the USPS found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after he sent the letter.

Alongside the decades-old mail, USPS employees also sent a letter of their own, saying ''delivering this letter was of utmost importance to us”. After the Gonsalves family received the letter, they called the facility and thanked them.

“Imagine that! Seventy-six years!” Angelina Gonsalves told WFXT-TV. “I just I couldn't believe it. And then just his handwriting and everything. It was just so amazing.” Angelina Gonsalves, 89, spent another holiday without her husband, but she said this year “it's like he came back to me, you know?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022