Arshad Warsi's 'Banda Singh' goes on floors

Actors Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij's upcoming movie ''Banda Singh'' on Friday commenced production.

According to the film's makers, the team kickstarted the project after performing a small puja ceremony, followed by the mahurat clap and first scene.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Saxena, who earlier helmed movies such as ''Phullu'' and ''Patiala Dreamz''.

''We are all geared up and excited. We performed a puja and took the blessings of the almighty before beginning our shoot. Arshad will be seen in a very different and fresh character in this film,'' Saxena said in a statement.

''Banda Singh'' is reportedly a survival story of a man and his family, set in north India and based on true events.

The film is produced by Seamless Productions and Ambi Abhi Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)