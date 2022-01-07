Nora Fatehi recovers from coronavirus

Left Menu

Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday said that she has recovered from COVID-19.

Nora Fatehi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday said that she has recovered from COVID-19. "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Nora will now focus on reviving her strength. "I am gonna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick a** this year. In the mean time stay safe guys," she added.

Nora had contracted the deadly virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same. "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID... It has honestly hit me real hard!. I've been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it's spreading fast and can affect everyone differently," she had earlier posted.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's music video 'Dance Meri Rani'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

