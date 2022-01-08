Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a brief statement posted on his official Instagram page, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. ''I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself,'' he wrote. The National Award-winning director urged people to follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines. ''Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols,'' he added.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20,927 cases of COVID-19 and six fatalities on Friday.

