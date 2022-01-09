Left Menu

Dissident Iranian poet dies after catching COVID in prison twice

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 00:56 IST
Dissident Iranian poet dies after catching COVID in prison twice
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the capital Tehran after being released on a furlough from prison where he was infected twice, Iranian news agencies said on Saturday. "The poet and documentary filmmaker..., who had contracted COVID earlier also while serving his sentence, was transferred to a hospital in Tehran (but) the treatment did not succeed and he died today," the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Rights group PEN America said on Twitter: "COVID is a natural killer, but Abtin’s death was aided and abetted by the Iranian government every step of the way." Abtin was also hospitalised last year, when a picture showing him apparently shackled to a bed caused an uproar on social media, prompting the head of Iran's prisons, Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, to tweet that those responsible had been "dealt with."

Abtin, 48, who was serving a six-year sentence for "anti-government propaganda," died shortly after PEN America and 18 other rights groups voiced concern over his treatment in a letter to Iran's Supreme letter Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "Unfortunately, mistreatment of prisoners and denial of medical care is a systemic problem in Iranian prisons," said the letter, posted on the website of Human Rights Watch.

Iran denies any mistreatment and its prisons directorate said Abtin was granted furlough 35 days ago to be moved to a private hospital by his relatives, state media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022