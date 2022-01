Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday. "It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

A Minute With: 'Boba Fett' actors on the gangsters of the new 'Star Wars' series

"The Book of Boba Fett," a new "Star Wars" series streaming weekly on Disney+, fleshes out the life story of a mysterious bounty hunter who captivated fans with brief appearances in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" and 1983's "Return of the Jedi." Temuera Morrison portrays the armored warrior alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, a mercenary who is Fett's partner in crime. Both characters were seen briefly at the end of season two of "The Mandalorian" TV series. The "Boba Fett" series takes place in the same timeline.

Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, organisers said, as they prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony on Sunday with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year. Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)