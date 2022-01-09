Left Menu

Mahesh Babu's brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu dead

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babus elder brother and Superstar Krishnas son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said. Hospital sources said the veteran actor was brought dead.It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 10:52 IST
Mahesh Babu's brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu dead
  • Country:
  • India

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babu's elder brother and Superstar Krishna's son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said. He was 56. He was taken to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night, they said. Hospital sources said the veteran actor was brought dead.

''It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever,'' GMB Entertainment, the official twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said. It the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films.

He turned producer and made hit movies such as 'Arjun' and 'Atithi'. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted,''Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members.May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022