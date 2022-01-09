Sidney Poitier documentary in the works at Apple with Oprah Winfrey as executive producer

Left Menu

Apple Studios is in the middle of filming a documentary on Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, who passed away on January 6 at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills.According to Deadline, media magnate Oprah Winfrey is attached to the project as executive producer.

Apple Studios is in the middle of filming a documentary on Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, who passed away on January 6 at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills.

According to Deadline, media magnate Oprah Winfrey is attached to the project as executive producer. Reginald Hudlin will direct the film on the Oscar-winning actor.

The documentary had been under wraps and in production for more than a year. Described as an in-depth look into the life of Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for the 1963 film ''Lilies of the Field''.

The film, an Apple Original Films release, also includes the participation of his family.

Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.

Poitier is credited for helping open doors for other minority performers following his starring turns in Hollywood classics such as ''In the Heat of the Night'', ''Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?'' and ''To Sir With Love''.

